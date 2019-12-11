Death threat related to unsolved Surrey murder posted at major city intersection

This sign was posted on a telephone pole in Surrey, at the southwest corner of 152nd Street and Highway 10. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A handwritten sign posted high on a telephone pole at the corner of a major Surrey intersection contains a death threat related to an ongoing murder investigation in this city.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said police are looking into it.

“We’re just waiting to hear what the officers have to say and we’ll investigate from there,” he said.

Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team, told the Now-Leader on Wednesday that the Surrey RCMP “will be dealing with this. Some veiled threats, I suppose.

“We’re not investigating threats, we investigate murder,” he said. “We’re looking for witnesses obviously to come forward on the Bradley Kline murder.”

The sign, at the southwest corner of 152nd Street and Highway 10, concerns the Dec. 7, 2018 murder of Bradley Kline, 26, in Newton. Motorists turning right onto 152nd have seen the sign for a couple of days now.

The sign, in black felt pen, reads: “ON DEC 2018 BRAD KLINE WAS MURDERED NOW THE KILLERS AND ANY INVOLVED R BEING HUNTED DOWN NOW AND WILL BE KILLED ANY ONE WITH YOU TOO!

Homicide police on Tuesday held a presser during which it was revealed they have suspects and are “aggressively pursuing” several people in the Lower Mainland and Edmonton area who they say have “key information” concerning Kline’s murder.

The Surrey construction worker was found dead in the Newton coach house were he lived, at 7055 144A St., after emergency services were called to the residence.

“There are a number of people that we have yet to speak with, that we want to speak with,” Jang told reporters at Tuesday’s presser. “We’re not done – we’re aggressively pursuing these individuals.”