Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

The death of a baby girl has prompted a police investigation.

Sooke RCMP and the B.C. Coroner Service were called to a home in the Sooke Road and Dover Street area on Monday, and remained on scene throughout the day.

“The B.C. Coroners Service can confirm that it is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation into the July 22 death of a female infant in Sooke,” the B.C. Coroners Service said in a written statement.

“Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means the female infant came to her death.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
