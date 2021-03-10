B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)

Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Beings of nature have a fascinating way of adapting to their environment.

Amanita phalloides, or death cap mushrooms, originated in Europe but were accidentally introduced in B.C. through hitching rides on the roots of trees, such as the sweet chestnut. Once planted in the yards of urban neighbourhoods here, the fruiting bodies began to make their presence known.

Initially, the notoriously poisonous mushroom would only show up near the base of transplanted European trees. And for a while, the only place they could be found was in Vancouver or the Greater Victoria region.

However, in the last few years B.C. scientists discovered that death caps have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees, shared Metchosin biologist Andy MacKinnon. This means that the mushroom species has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow.

READ ALSO: Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging

MacKinnon grew up in Vancouver, graduating with a master’s degree in mycology from the University of British Columbia. He noted that although death cap mushrooms have evolved to survive on the native oak trees, he is unsure of how this will affect the ecosystem.

“We really have no idea what the affect on the tree is,” said MacKinnon, who is currently helping with a study that investigates what fungi species grow on Garry oak roots. “It is difficult to tell whether the death cap would displace other fungi that grow on the roots, or just grow in addition to what is there already.”

There is a scarcity of research done on the relationship between Garry oaks and fungi, MacKinnon added, so before they could predict how the trees are affected, more information is needed on what other species grow on the roots.

MacKinnon, who is also a Metchosin councillor, continues to research the curious lives of mushrooms through various projects.

One of his learning lenses is focused with the Metchosin Biodiversity Project, a group that aims to increase understanding of Metchosin’s species and ecosystems. The organization holds annual “mycoblitz” events, which include the community in collecting and identifying mushrooms in Metchosin.

For more information, or to learn about species that have been identified in the region, please click here.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alcohol comsumption to be allowed at some Delta parks
Next story
VIDEO: TransLink testing out air-sanitizing technology to kill COVID-19 germs

Just Posted

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson speaks with Montreal Canadiens Shea Weber (centre) and Brendan Gallagher (right) during the Nite of Champions virtual gala. (Contributed photo)
KidSport BC’s virtual Nite of Champions gala raises more than $100,000

‘We are very grateful and very appreciative of everybody’s commitment,’: chapter president

The “Charlie’s Tree” site on Highway 1 in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: On ‘Charlie’s Tree’ site, young tree now grows where a giant fir fell in 2016

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

Yaël Eisenstat is the keynote speaker during the 2021 Surrey Women in Business Awards. (submitted photo)
CIA officer/Facebook ad advisor to speak at Surrey Women in Business Awards

Finalists in six categories announced by Surrey Board of Trade

South Surrey’s Peace Arch monument is the subject of a “virtual field trip” during the 2021 British Columbia Historical Federation conference. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey focus for B.C. history conference this spring

Pair of ‘virtual field trips’ are planned on a weekend in June

Surrey public street banner for 2021, designed by local artist Nicoletta Baumeister. (Surrey.ca)
Surrey’s street banner for 2021 a tribute to seeds, flowers, fruits, vegetables

Created by South Surrey artist Nicoletta Baumeister, her banner will adorn 125 street poles

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
BC tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Most Read