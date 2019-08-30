‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

An angry truck owner fed up with an incompetent thief has laid out the would-be criminal’s shortcomings in a short letter.

“You suck at stealing this truck,” the owner bluntly wrote in the letter, which was taped to the door of a work truck. A photo of the letter was sent to The News by a reader.

The owner wrote that he had spent more than $1,000 to fix his truck after three unsuccessful theft attempts.

Dear thief,

No fob = no engine start. You suck at stealing this truck. After 3 attempts in 10 months, probably time to learn a new skill as you can’t even properly steal a truck. You’ve cost me 1,200 in lost use and deductibles and fees for others as ICBC fixes each time.

Quit trying to steal my truck, you suck at it!!

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” at gas pumps
Next story
RCMP investigate alleged theft of White Rock’s promenade plaque

Just Posted

Jagmeet Singh says NDP would ensure medication coverage for all

‘If you need medication in Canada, you should use your health card, not your credit card,” federal NDP leader says

Police investigating after bullet-marred vehicles located in South Surrey

No reports of shots fired: police

Block party to celebrate 30 years of Phoenix Society successes in Surrey

Facility tours and more at Sept. 14 event

Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” at gas pumps

Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology, responds to BC Utilities Commission investigation

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to Fir Street apartment

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

VIDEO: Langley girl, 12, finds missing diamond at the bottom of public pool

The diamond fell out of Christine Hylands’ engagement ring while she was swimming at the pool

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Most Read