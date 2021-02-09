Deadly White Rock Evergreen Baptist COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Outbreak that began before Christmas infected 52, claimed six lives

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Evergreen Baptist Care Society, which resulted in 52 cases and six deaths, has been declared over.

According to a COVID-19 long-term care, assisted living, and independent living outbreak report published by BC Centre for Disease Control, 24 residents and 28 staff contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak that began Dec. 22.

Monday, Fraser Health also declared outbreaks over at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Suncreek Village (13687 62 Ave.).

The Suncreek Village outbreak, which started Jan. 8, resulted in 22 cases and one death. During that outbreak, 11 staff members and 11 residents contracted the virus.

The BCCDC does not publish the number of cases or deaths related to the outbreak at Surrey Memorial.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” Fraser Health said in a news release.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.”



