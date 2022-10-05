Deadly shooting in Richmond linked to Surrey street where burned vehicle was found

Anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448)

IHIT has identified Shemar Jack, 21, of Toronto, as the victim of a shooting in Richmond on Oct. 2, 2022. (Submitted photo: IHIT)

A deadly shooting in Richmond has a possible Surrey connection, and homicide investigators are asking for help from the public to solve the case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Shemar Jack, 21, of Toronto, was killed in Richmond, in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent, late Sunday, Oct. 2. Another man with gunshot wounds was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The morning after, Oct. 3, Surrey RCMP received a call of a fire-damaged vehicle in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue, Surrey, and police believe it could be connected to the Richmond homicide.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), IHIT released Jack’s name in hopes of furthering their investigation of what they call a targeted shooting in connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and are working to determine Jack’s connection to the area.

“Investigators continue to canvass both scenes for witnesses and video,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “If you have information and have yet to speak to police, please contact IHIT. If you have a vehicle with a dash camera, please check to see if it has any recordings. Some vehicle cameras record, even while the engine is off.”

Investigators are keen to see footage of the 17000-block of 92 Avenue on Oct. 3 between the hours of 6 and 8 a.m. The Richmond address is of interest between 10 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2.

To help, call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. On the web, IHIT is at homicideteam.ca.



