IHIT has identified Shemar Jack, 21, of Toronto, as the victim of a shooting in Richmond on Oct. 2, 2022. (Submitted photo: IHIT)

IHIT has identified Shemar Jack, 21, of Toronto, as the victim of a shooting in Richmond on Oct. 2, 2022. (Submitted photo: IHIT)

CRIME

Deadly shooting in Richmond linked to Surrey street where burned vehicle was found

Anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448)

A deadly shooting in Richmond has a possible Surrey connection, and homicide investigators are asking for help from the public to solve the case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Shemar Jack, 21, of Toronto, was killed in Richmond, in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent, late Sunday, Oct. 2. Another man with gunshot wounds was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The morning after, Oct. 3, Surrey RCMP received a call of a fire-damaged vehicle in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue, Surrey, and police believe it could be connected to the Richmond homicide.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), IHIT released Jack’s name in hopes of furthering their investigation of what they call a targeted shooting in connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and are working to determine Jack’s connection to the area.

“Investigators continue to canvass both scenes for witnesses and video,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “If you have information and have yet to speak to police, please contact IHIT. If you have a vehicle with a dash camera, please check to see if it has any recordings. Some vehicle cameras record, even while the engine is off.”

Investigators are keen to see footage of the 17000-block of 92 Avenue on Oct. 3 between the hours of 6 and 8 a.m. The Richmond address is of interest between 10 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2.

To help, call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. On the web, IHIT is at homicideteam.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

crimeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Survey says 87% of Surrey residents want more firefighters hired
Next story
Victim of fatal Richmond shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man: police

Just Posted

Vijay Naidu, Surrey Food Bank’s communications and community partnerships manager, with dwindling supplies of baby formula at the food bank’s warehouse in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Baby Room’ shelves are empty at Surrey Food Bank as formula shortage lingers

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayoral candidate slams rivals’ promises as ‘not believable’

Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)
VIDEO: Vancouver Humane Society releases anti-rodeo video

Sukh Dhaliwal, left, and Jinny Sims are running to become Surrey’s mayor in the 2022 municipal election. Vote day is Oct. 15. (Now-Leader file photos)
Sims accuses Dhaliwal of collecting pay as MP while campaigning to be next Surrey mayor

Pop-up banner image