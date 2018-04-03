The Rio Theatre/Facebook

Deadline to save Vancouver’s Rio Theatre extended to April 16

Group granted more time to raise the funds, complete all the paper work needed to buy Rio theatre

The operators of one of Vancouver’s last independent movie theatres say they have received an extension from their landlord to save the Rio Theatre.

A message posted on the theatre’s Facebook page early Tuesday says the new deadline to raise $3 million to get approved for a mortgage has been pushed to April 16.

A 30-hour fundraising campaign which ended at midnight raised more than $383,000 toward a $1 million goal, with the remaining $2 million expected to come from private investors.

The operators say zoning changes have attracted developers who want to tear down The Rio for a new project.

Corinne Lea and her business partner announced in early February that their offer to building had been accepted. They declined to say how much they had bid but said it was higher than the $4 million the building was assessed at.

The 80-year-old Rio is beloved for running independent films and also hosting burlesque, comedy, improv and variety shows.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teacher recruitment in France applauded by Surrey parents, trustees
Next story
New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Just Posted

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

Former Major General recounts service in Indian military

White Rock resident Harwant Krishan says peace is the most important part of armed forces

‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Calendar to feature shots of 2017 cowboys, proceeds to support Fraser Valley youth

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read