Dead body found near Surrey motel

Police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The age and gender has not been released.

Surrey Mounties are investigating near the Canadian Inn motel at 6528 King George Blvd. after a dead body was found in the vicinity shortly after noon Thursday.

Police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The Surrey RCMP is investigating. The age and gender has not been released.

The body was discovered at 12:14 p.m., police said.

The Now-Leader has contacted the motel for comment.

“I’m not supposed to talk,” a man who answered the phone said before he hung up.

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter