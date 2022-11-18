David Eby when he was B.C. Attorney General. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

David Eby when he was B.C. Attorney General. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

David Eby to become B.C.’s new premier today in Vancouver ceremony

Swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at the Musqueam Community Centre

David Eby will take the oath of office today to become British Columbia’s 37th premier during a ceremony on the traditional territory of the Musqueam First Nation in Vancouver.

Eby replaces New Democrat Premier John Horgan, who announced last June he was leaving office due to health concerns.

The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, but not in the usual location of Government House in Victoria, and instead will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre.

Eby, who’s 46 years old, was acclaimed NDP leader after the only other candidate in the leadership race was disqualified last month by the party for breaking membership rules.

He brings to the premier’s office a reputation for tackling complex and contentious issues that include a crackdown on money laundering, restructuring the financially challenged public auto insurer and housing policy reforms.

He says one of his major plans as premier will be leading a government push to transform Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside from a neighbourhood of desperation into one that’s healthy and safe.

RELATED: Incoming B.C. premier Eby vows to make Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside healthy, safe

RELATED: B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier’s last full day

BC legislatureBC NDPJohn Horgan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale
Next story
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western New York

Just Posted

A catalytic converter. (Submitted photo)
Catalytic converter thefts on rise in Surrey, police say

Alan Clegg accepts the Clovie award for Citizenship Excellence at the seventh annual Clovie Awards gala Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce handed out an array of awards that night. Clegg’s Citizenship Excellence award recognized an individual who made “outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.” (Photo: Michael Gladkey / Gladkey Photography)
Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce names 2022 Clovie winners at gala dinner

Gerry Dee in a photo posted to Facebook.com.
Comedy shows flood Surrey as Gerry Dee, Sugar Sammy and other funny people announce dates

Tanya E. Williams, South Surrey author of Welcome To The Hamilton, a novel set in Vancouver in 1927. Contributed photo
Hotel-based novel reconstructs Vancouver’s Roaring `20s