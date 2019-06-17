The Flamingo Hotel pictured in 2017. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Date set for ‘demolition event party’ at Surrey’s Flamingo Hotel

Mayor McCallum to raise excavator bucket for the ‘ceremonial hit’ on the long-standing building

Hundreds of people are expected to witness the demolition of Surrey’s Flamingo Hotel this coming Saturday (June 22).

A “demolition event party” will be hosted by development company Tien Sher outside the long-standing inn, located in Whalley at the corner of King George Boulevard and 108th Avenue.

At 12:30 p.m., the plan calls for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum “to raise the excavator bucket for the ‘ceremonial hit’ on the building,” according to an event invitation.

Organizers say more than 600 people are expected to attend Saturday’s private gathering, to include a barbecue and music by DJ Andy.

The Flamingo opened in July 1955 as a motor hotel with more than 1,000 people attending the ceremony. It had 20 rooms, cost $275,000 to build, and featured a drive-through leading to ample parking out back.

The two-storey property evolved over the years to feature the Byrd strip club and live music, ending with a “Last Stand” concert there in February. In March, a final sale was held to unload chandeliers, cocktail tables, chairs, pool tables, lights and other contents of the hotel and its licensed bars, by donation to Flamingo Square Arts Society.

• READ MORE: Buy-buy Byrdie: A blowout sale this weekend at Surrey’s Flamingo.

Charan Sethi’s Tien Sher company plans to demolish the building to make way for a residential project consisting of three towers, some smaller buildings and park space on 4.3 acres.

• RELATED: FLAMINGO BLOCK: Big plans afoot for storied hotel as developer wants to turn area into Surrey’s ‘Yaletown’


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
