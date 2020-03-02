UPDATE: SFU reviewing security measures after data breach exposes personal information

Simon Fraser University has been hit by a data breach, a spokesperson said Monday.

A spokesperson said the breach affected the personal information of students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni last week. All groups were notified via email, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the university the breach happened on Thursday and was “identified and corrected” on Friday.

The data breach included student and employee numbers, names, birthdates, mail list memberships and course enrollments, as well as encrypted passwords.

The university said it would offer further help to those affected on request, and has reported the breach to B.C.’s privacy commissioner as SFU continues its own investigation.

It will be reviewing security measures and operating policies.

