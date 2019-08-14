At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line. (Twitter)

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

A dangerous pass made by a semi truck driver has resulted in the driver’s termination.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line separating oncoming traffic. Both trucks were headed eastbound on Highway 1 just outside of Salmon Arm.

At the start of the video, a yellow merge left sign can be seen on the right hand side of the road, indicating the two eastbound lanes will soon become one.

A few seconds later as the highway narrows to a single eastbound lane, a semi is captured on video passing the dashcam-equipped truck on the left hand side, going at least halfway over the double yellow line.

Read more: ‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Read more: Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

The semi that made the illegal pass is owned by the Richmond-based Stryder Motorfreight, the company stated in a tweet the next afternoon that the matter had been dealt with.

“We have identified the driver in the video and taken him out of service – he will never drive for us again,” Stryder Motorfreight’s tweet read.

The incident also caught the attention of DriveSmartBC and BC Transportation. The ministry, in reply to the Twitter thread, wrote that the video will be sent to the British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement agency for follow-up.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog
Next story
Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

SURREY EVENTS: ‘The Lego Movie 2’ at Holland Park and more

Concerts, festivals, sports events and more in our weekly guide

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 Abbotsford plane crash, says report

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Event, opening on Aug. 16, includes photo opps and U-pick field

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

Most Read