A wildfire near Fraser Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert as crews in north-central British Columbia make progress battling a significant wildfire.

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake, and flames had scorched more than two square kilometres of bush within hours.

Quick work by the BC Wildfire Service means the fire is now classed as held, meaning it’s not expected to grow.

Efforts are underway to fully contain it while the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the state of emergency declared Saturday.

The blaze was one of several sparked over the weekend, including a nine-hectare fire in northeastern B.C., about 30 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

The wildfire service website says that blaze, spotted Saturday in the Coffee Creek subdivision outside Charlie Lake, has been completely contained and a cause is under investigation.

Road closures are possible east of Kamloops as an out-of-control wildfire has charred about 19 hectares after breaking out Sunday, but no structures are immediately threatened by the suspected human-caused fire.

The fire danger rating across most of B.C. is now listed at moderate to high, but it has already climbed to extreme in several pockets of the central and eastern Interior.

A recent heat wave dried out much of the province but Environment Canada is calling for cooler temperatures and showers this week.

