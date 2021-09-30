Damon Motors electric motorcycle plant coming to Surrey

It will be at 12850 112B Ave. in Bridgeview and is expected to bring with it more than 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs and 500 high-tech office jobs

Bridgeview used to have the reputation of being a haven for bikers.

But today, the North Surrey community is gearing up to be home to a 110,000-square-foot Damon Motors cleantech manufacturing and research-and-development plant for Hypersport, billed as the “world’s smartest, safest, fully electric motorcycle.”

The plant is being developed in partnership with Bosa Properties and will be located at 12850 112B Ave. A press release issued Thursday says the plant is expected to “stimulate” Surrey’s economy by creating more than 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs and more than 500 high-tech office jobs.

Artist’s rendering of Surrey’s Damon Motors electric motorcycle plant. (Submitted photo)

“As Damon accelerates a clean energy future with our electric vehicles, we’re also introducing a cleaner, industry-leading manufacturing process,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO of Damon Motors. “We’re excited to produce our highly anticipated HyperSport motorcycles here in Surrey, British Columbia and look forward to this world-class facility delivering the safest and cleanest premium, high-technology motorcycles on the market.”

Based in Vancouver, Damon was founded by “serial entrepreneurs” Giraud and Dominique Kwong. Their company has surpassed $40 million in orders for HyperSport, an electric “superbike” they say offers “unparalleled safety, comfort, and performance with groundbreaking technology and zero tailpipe emissions.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum noted that B.C. is quickly becoming an “EV hotspot,” and having Damon Motors’ manufacturing plant here “puts Surrey right in the middle of it.“

“We’re honored Damon has selected Surrey for its production headquarters and are proud to welcome this dynamic and innovative young company to our city,” McCallum said.

John Martin, vice-president of Bosa Commercial, said his company is proud to partner with Damon, “such an exciting new company, to bring this site to life and drive new green jobs in our region.”

“This local start-up success story is a source of great pride for British Columbians, and we’re pleased to be part of the strategy to keep Damon Motors thriving here at home,” Martin said.

More details are expected to be revealed at 10 a.m. Tuesday during a “kickoff” ceremony at city hall with the mayor and Surrey-Whalley MLA and provincial Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation expected to attend, among other dignitaries.



