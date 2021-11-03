Damaged sailboat removed from White Rock beach

A unoccupied sailboat that ran aground on White Rock’s East Beach during last week’s ‘bomb cyclone’ weather event has reportedly been taken to salvage.

The boat, which washed up on the beach midday Oct. 25 and was slamming into the rocky foreshore for a number of hours, was registered in Washington State.

Last week, White Rock RCMP said officers initially responded to reports of the stranded boat, and the City of White Rock and the Coast Guard co-ordinated to remove it from the shore.

However, the boat stayed around until Monday evening when it was towed away.

White Rock’s Robert Melynchuk said he observed a man in the process of removing the boat Monday. Melynchuk said the man identified himself as a salvage worker, and noted it cost about $5,000 to remove the boat.

The City of White Rock told Peace Arch News that it did not hire a contractor to tow the boat, adding that it understands the Coast Guard had the boat towed.

Aside from damage caused by the boat smashing into the rocks, it appears vandals took advantage of the opportunity.

Derogatory graffiti was spray-painted on the boat, and Melynchuk said the sailboat appeared to have been looted.



