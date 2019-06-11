Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

A man’s cross-Canada bike ride was cut short this week, after Mounties say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted the man cycling illegally on the roadway across the Port Mann Bridge around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, told officers he was leaving the province. The alleged drugs and weapons were seized, police said, and the man was arrested. He remains in custody.

