The corner of 154 Street and 32 Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday. (contributed photo)

Cyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in South Surrey collision: RCMP

RCMP on scene Saturday afternoon investigating

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle in South Surrey on Saturday afternoon, and may have sustained serious injuries, police say.

At around 2:30 p.m. on May 19, Surrey RCMP were called out to a collision at the intersection of 154 Street and 32 Avenue. According to RCMP, initial indications are that the cyclist sustained serious injuries.

Traffic will be affected for an unknown time as RCMP continues their investigation on site. RCMP is asking the public to plan another route, until further notice.

The eastbound lanes of 32 Avenue will be closed between 152 Street and 154 Street, and traffic will also be closed at the intersection of 28 Avenue and 156 Street.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


