Cyclist struck by pickup truck in Surrey

A 50-year-old cyclist is stable in hospital and awaiting surgery Wednesday morning after she was hit by a pickup truck at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500-block of 156 Street in Surrey.

“It looks like she might have been crossing from the west to the east side,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating and we do not have any evidence to believe this person was impaired by alcohol.”

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking people with dash-cam footage or other information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 21-174761, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



