A cyclist was rushed to hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Cyclist reportedly struck by vehicle in Surrey

Man was rushed to hospital after incident on 104 Avenue

A man was rushed to hospital after he was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic Friday afternoon in Surrey.

A witness on scene emailed Peace Arch News, saying the victim sustained serious injuries after being struck by the car at approximately 4 p.m near the 104 Avenue and 140 Street intersection.

“The windshield of the car has some damage and the cyclist was thrown onto the street,” the witness wrote to PAN.

The witness said that the driver appeared to remain on scene and was co-operating with the investigation.

PAN has reached to RCMP for comment.

 

