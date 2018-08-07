(Delta Police Department photo)

Cyclist killed in South Delta

A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle near the Boundary Bay Airport around 1:30 p.m.

A cyclist has been killed in traffic accident in South Delta.

According to a press release, Delta Police were called to a traffic collision around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 7) at 72nd Street and 36th Avenue, near the Boundary Bay Airport.

The cyclist had been travelling on 36th Avenue while the vehicle had been travelling south on 72nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

“Emergency Health Services attended, but unfortunately the cyclist did not survive the collision,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in the press release.

Leykauf confirmed officers have contacted the cyclist’s immediate family, but said Delta Police won’t be providing any further identifying information in order to allow extended family and loved ones to be notified.

Southbound 72nd Street will be closed until about 6 p.m., as the DPD traffic collision reconstructionist investigates on scene.


