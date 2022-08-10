Cyclist has ‘serious injuries’ after crash with delivery truck in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the truck remained on scene

A cyclist was reportedly injured in a crash involving a delivery truck around 97 Avenue and Scott Road Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A cyclist has serious injuries after being hit by a delivery truck Tuesday (Aug. 9) in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say police were called to 97 Avenue and Scott Road at 1:52 p.m. after a “cyclist and a truck collided.”

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and “was cooperative with the investigation.” The Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.



