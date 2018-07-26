VIDEO: Cyclist, 16, critically injured in Richmond crash

It happened in the area of Blundell and St. Albans roads on Wednesday afternoon

A 16-year-old cyclist was rushed to hospital after he collided with a car on Wednesday in Richmond.

Mounties were called to the area of Blundell Road and St. Albans Road at about 4:30 p.m. and found the boy suffering from critical injuries after he apparently struck the windshield. He had not been wearing a helmet.

The 21-year-old female driver of an early 2000-era Hyundai stopped after the crash and has cooperated with police.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have any footage on dash cam, is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit at 604-278-1212.

