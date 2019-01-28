Customer hurt in shooting, armed robbery at Vancouver pot shop

Two suspects wearing masks hit up the Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store on Sunday evening

Vancouver police are searching for suspects after what they describe as a brazen robbery and shooting at a medicinal marijuana store on the city’s east side.

Spokesman Sgt. Jason Robillard says in a release that two masked suspects entered Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The pair made demands before one of them fired a gun, hitting a 32-year-old customer.

The wounded Vancouver man was taken to hospital and will recover.

The suspects fled before police arrived but investigators have not said if the pair escaped with any merchandise.

The police department’s major crimes unit has been assigned to the case and officers are seeking information from the public.

The Canadian Press

