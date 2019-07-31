Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

  • Jul. 31, 2019 2:20 p.m.
  • News

The food trailer of a popular Kamloops poutinerie is being sought by police.

The trailer belongs to Frenchies Poutinerie, which sells its gravy and cheese curd-covered fries in the city’s downtown.

Reports indicate the trailer may have been spotted in Tuesday night near Salmo, a small town in the Kootenays, about 30 minutes northeast of Trail. However, those sightings may have been of a different food truck and trailer that operates in the region, the La Poutinery.

Read more: Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Read more: Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

Read more: Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

The company posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, July 30, asking the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive-looking trailer:

“Hey guys, can you please all share this. Someone stole our food trailer and we really need it back. I have put my heart and sweat into this thing, not to mention the countless hours of customizing it and getting it ready for events. We have been prepping for the past week for our big event this weekend. We have several thousand pounds of potatoes cut and prepped just to have someone %*#%+ steal it. If anyone has seen anything, please message us ASAP. It was stolen from downtown Kamloops, B.C.”

Anybody with information on the location of the Frenchies Poutinerie food trailer is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Files from Kamloops This Week

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Predatory’ grizzly euthanized after B.C. man survives attack
Next story
College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Emilia Peszynska files human rights complaint after Surrey branch rejects her attempt to buy RRSP because she’s not Sikh

Surrey Board of trade wants government to help plastics companies go green

Board CEO Anita Huberman says there’s ‘opportunity for industry innovation so no jobs are lost’

‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Artist performing at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 10

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

City demolishes man’s homemade cabin at Maple Ridge tent city

Maple Ridge cabins removed as residents depart

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read