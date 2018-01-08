A rendering of the proposed facility. (surrey.ca)

‘Culturally sensitive’ seniors care facility proposed for Cloverdale

Facility would provide long-term care for ‘an ageing and diverse’ population

A proposal to build a five-storey, 140-bed seniors care facility in Cloverdale is expected to go before City Council for its first reading on Monday evening (Jan. 8).

The project applicant is the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society, which is proposing to build a “PICS Diversity Village,” to “[supply] much needed culturally sensitive care facility services,” according to the planning report.

PICS would operate the not-for-profit facility with the intention of providing “long-term care for an ageing and diverse multicultural population,” from “seniors who are unable to care for themselves” to those who have a higher need of care, including those with dementia.

FOR MORE: PICS Diversity Village in Surrey will fill ‘critical’ need in seniors care

The facility would be located on three parcels of land near the intersection of 64 Avenue and 176 Street: 17505 and 17515 64 Avenue and 6455 176 Street.

The ground floor would have commercial spaces and space that supported the care facility residents, such as multipurpose rooms, religious assembly areas, a coffee shop, and woodworking, art and exercise studios. It would also have a child care facility with space for 75 children, including toddler care, day care and a Montessori preschool.

The facility would include 174 parking spaces, including one level of underground parking. Of the 19 trees on site, 13 would be removed and 6 retained. The project proposal includes a plan to plant 128 replacement trees. New trees would include varieties including Japanese Maple, Katsura, Pacific Dogwood, Douglas Fir, Austrian Pine and Western Red Cedar.

The development would require an amendment to the Official Community Plan to increase the maximum density on the site. It would need an additional amendment to allow for the facility to be built less than 30 metres away from the Agricultural Land Reserve land that runs alongside the site to the north.

The development would also require the creation of a new road, 175A Street, along the third property at 6455 176 Street in response to concerns raised by the Surrey Fire Department regarding emergency access to the facility.

The new 175A Street would be a continuation of the existing north-south lane, and would eventually extend further north to 65A Avenue.

A public information meeting was held in October, 2016. Twenty-one people attended, and of the 12 that filled out questionnaires, more than 80 per cent said they were “in favour” of the development application.

A few local residents raised concerns regarding the height of the building being “too high for area,” and that the new road access would have “direct negative impact for 64 Avenue.”

The initial proposal was supported by City Council at a March 7, 2016 meeting and the development proposal is expected to go before City Council tonight for first reading, at which time a date will be set for a public hearing.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The facility would be located on three parcels of land near the intersection of 64 Avenue and 176 Street.(surrey.ca)

Twenty-one people attended an October 2016 public information meeting regarding the proposed facility. Pictured are responses from the survey. (surrey.ca)

Previous story
Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card
Next story
Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Just Posted

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

‘Culturally sensitive’ seniors care facility proposed for Cloverdale

Facility would provide long-term care for ‘an ageing and diverse’ population

UPDATE: One man remains in hospital after Fleetwood stabbing

Surrey RCMP say one man was stabbed and a second man suffered ‘other injuries’ in Friday night incident

Public hearings on four South Surrey projects tonight at city hall

Feng shui impact cited as concern with proposed Crescent Road home

Delta crash causes ‘power flicker’ in Vancouver

A power pole landed on a car after being struck

VIDEO: Drone race in Chilliwack kicks off west coast league in new year

Indoor course starts 2018 for B.C.-wide group at Heritage Park

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Insurance, safety key concerns in Uber, Lyft service

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

Most Read