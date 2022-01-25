Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown

Craig James is facing 2 counts of fraud over $5,000 and 3 counts of breach of trust by a public officer

FILE – Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James makes a statement to the media in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

The second day of former B.C. Legislature clerk Craig Harley James’ trial kicked off at BC Supreme Court in Vancouver Tuesday (Jan. 25).

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer. His defence lawyers have not yet presented arguments in court.

On Tuesday, special prosecutor Brock Martland turned the court’s attention to several items that James allegedly purchased on the public dime, including cufflinks, shoes and whisky.

Some of the items at issue are one pair of cufflinks and one pair of shoes purchased by James during a trip to the U.K. in 2013, with then-speaker Linda Reid. Other shoes and cufflinks, along with a tri-horn hat, were also purchased but are not part of the indictment.

Subsequently more than $2,000 was expensed by James. Martland continued to lay out a list of expenses claimed by James during further trips to the U.K., the U.S. and Vancouver.

Previously, the court heard allegations related to a $278,000 retirement allowance, a wood splitter and trailer and other travel expenses while James was the B.C. Legislature clerk from 2011 until he was placed on leave in 2018.

The role of the clerk is as the senior permanent officer of the Legislative Assembly. The role is non-partisan and involves interpreting the Standing Orders, conventions, precedents, and usages in order to advise the Speaker and MLAs on parliamentary procedure.

James’ judge-alone trial, presided over by Associate Chief Justice Heather J. Holmes, is scheduled to continue for six weeks at BC Supreme Court in Vancouver.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics