Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Package containing the drugs seized Oct. 11 from Matsqui Institution

Crystal meth with an estimated institutional value of $183,000 was seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release states that a package containing the drugs was found “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” at the medium-security prison.

No details were released on exactly how and where the drugs were located.

CSC says it uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from entering its facilities. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC works in partnership with police on any potential charges.

The agency runs a toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) to report drug use/trafficking and other concerning activities at federal prisons.

RELATED: Drugs seized at Matsqui Institution on same day inmate assaulted


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugsprison

Previous story
Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River
Next story
Grouse Mountain 1st major B.C. ski resort to require guests be fully vaccinated

Just Posted

Photo: elimvillage.com
COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey assisted-living facility triggers self-isolation of residents

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Surrey council sets new EV charging user fees

In mid January the British Columbia government announced it was looking at a province-wide ban on single-use plastic grocery bags to put an end to a piece-meal, city-by-city approach to the problem of plastic pollution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Surrey first city in Metro to ban plastic check-out bags

White Rock’s Harold Zelt has created a 2022 Dogs of White Rock calendar. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar returns for 2022