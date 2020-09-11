A report of a crying baby led White Rock RCMP to a baby raccoon trapped in a storm drain. (White Rock RCMP photo/file photo)

‘Crying baby’ report leads to raccoon rescue in White Rock

RCMP located distressed youngster in storm drain

An early morning report of a crying baby brought White Rock police to the area of Balsam Street and Victoria Avenue this week.

And while a baby in need was indeed located – along with a highly concerned mother – it was not of the two-legged variety.

According to a news release issued by White Rock RCMP Thursday (Sept. 10), officers responding to the 1 a.m. call on Sept. 8 found a raccoon kit crying in a storm drain.

“RCMP officers removed the drain cover and used a dog pole to help remove the baby,” the release – titled ‘Masked Bandit’ rescued from drowning – states.

“The unhappy/worried mother looked on, voicing her displeasure at times until her baby was free. They were last seen scurrying away together on Victoria.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsrescueWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.
Next story
First full week of school will show the ‘reality’ of what classrooms will look like

Just Posted

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

Peace Arch Park ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Scaled-down event held on 19th anniversary

‘Crying baby’ report leads to raccoon rescue in White Rock

RCMP located distressed youngster in storm drain

Coroner investigating South Surrey farm fatality

Police say an adult died in a Sept. 2 incident at 176 Street and 1 Avenue

First full week of school will show the ‘reality’ of what classrooms will look like

First two days of school consisted of smaller groups, learning about health and safety protocols

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Lower Mainland hit-and-run

Surrey motorist faces two years in jail after killing a pedestrian in Maple Ridge, then fleeing

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Most Read