Crown says video footage ‘clearly shows’ Johnstone didn’t commit offences McCallum said she did

Special Crown prosecutor Richard Fowler said “no amount of hostility can justify making false statements to police” in his final submissions Wednesday at former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial in Surrey provincial court.

“As a whole, it is clear that the essence of the complaint was a deliberate act that occurred after he, using his word, was pinned,” Fowler said. It wasn’t a hit-and-run, Fowler argued, as driver Deborah Johnstone remained in the parking lot after her encounter with McCallum in which he alleges she purposefully ran over his foot.

“A hit-and-run is very different than a deliberate attempt to hit me,” Fowler noted.

McCallum had time to think and reflect on what happened in the four hours after the incident, Fowler said. “He had time to make sure what he told the police was going to be accurate.”

The former mayor is not someone without sophistication, Fowler noted. “Of course he was, he was running the city.”

McCallum used the word “pin” more than 11 times, Fowler said. “A review of the CCTV video footage clearly shows that Ms. Johnstone had not committed any of the offences suggested by Mr. McCallum’s statement.”

Before that, defence lawyer Eric Gottardi told Judge Reginald Harris that the “primary reason the Crown’s case has failed is in fact his foot was run over,” and that it is “preposterous” to suggest there was an attempt at public mischief on McCallum’s part. He asked for an acquittal.

“The Crown cannot prove that the accused communicated false information to a peace officer,” Gottardi argued.

McCallum’s trial is in its second week.

He is charged with one count of public mischief stemming from an encounter on Sept. 4, 2021, between himself and a group of volunteers that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition.

After a 13-year break from the mayor’s chair, which he occupied from 1996 to 2005, McCallum was sworn in by a judge on Nov. 5, 2018 for his fourth term as Surrey’s mayor. Brenda Locke, of Surrey Connect, defeated him for the mayor’s seat in the Oct. 15 election by 973 votes. Locke and the new council were sworn in on Monday night (Nov. 7). One of her election promises was to make McCallum pay for his own legal costs in this case, rather than Surrey taxpayers having to foot the bill. Locke said she’s instructed city staff to that end, “and that they are to seek outside legal for an opinion regarding the city’s obligation.”

The trial continues.



