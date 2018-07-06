Crowds turn out for concert series launch in White Rock

Contributed photo Johnny Dee, lead singer for Honeymoon Suite, holds the crowd enthralled at the launch of the TD Concerts at the Pier series Thursday (July 5).

An estimated 2,000 people came out to see the launch of the 2018 TD Concerts at the Pier series Thursday (July 5) on East Beach.

Sunny skies and warm summer weather contributed to the high attendance at the first concert, near Totem Plaza, which featured two crowd-pleasing acts; famed 1980s Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite and singer-songwriter Ranj Singh.

“It was a great success, which bodes well for the rest of the series,” said Ernie Klassen, president of the White Rock BIA, which is presenting the free summertime concerts in partnership with the City of White Rock, with sponsorship from TD Canada Trust.

Location for this year’s free summertime concerts has been moved to East Beach and Five Corners while work continues on the revamp of Memorial Park, adjacent to to Marine Drive and the White Rock Museum and Archives building.

Upcoming shows include Big City Soul (July 14 at 7 p.m.) at Five Corners, followed by a return to East Beach for Beyond The Eyes and Daniel Wesley (July 19), and an evening teaming The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, with Big River, a tribute to Johnny Cash, (July 26).

The series will be back at Five Corners on Aug. 11 for the combined line-up of Abra Cadabra (a salute to Abba) and The Piano Man (a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John), before the last concert, Aug. 18 at Totem Plaza, featuring South Surrey’s The Wilds, plus The Northern Pikes.