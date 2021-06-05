People gathered at the Peace Arch monument Saturday (June 5, 2021) for an international vigil, after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

People gathered at the Peace Arch monument Saturday (June 5, 2021) for an international vigil, after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cross-border gathering at Surrey’s Peace Arch Park honours 215 Indigenous children

International mourning ceremony hosted by Lummi, Southern First Nations

Editor’s note: This article contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be triggering to readers.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717.

*****

A cross-border ceremony honoured the lives of 215 Indigenous children who lost their lives at a former Kamloops residential school.

On Saturday (June 5), First Nations communities from both sides of the Canada-U.S. border met by the Peace Arch monument in honour of the children a week after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The event was organized in part by the Lummi and South First Nations from the U.S.

homelessphoto

Lummi Nation chairman Lawrence Solomon during an international vigil at Peace Arch Park Saturday (June 5, 2021), after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

“Today, we’re coming together, the tribes, the families are coming together to show our love and support to our friends and relatives in Kamloops,” said Lawrence Solomon, the chairman of the Lummi Nation.

“The boarding schools, the residential schools tried their best to … the policy they used to call it, it to ‘kill the Indian, save the man.’ We’re still here today practising our culture. As you can see today, it’s pretty strong.”

Solomon said he could “feel the spirit” of those children with them on Saturday.

“I think a lot of people today, they’re learning what actually took place in these residential schools. Our late hereditary chief would say that the residential school students, boarding school students, you need to tell the children what happened and what took place at those schools so we can feel and move forward.”

Saturday’s vigil followed two separate events at Surrey City Hall on Friday.

READ ALSO: Candlelight vigil in Surrey honours 215 Indigenous children, June 5, 2021

READ ALSO: Hundreds turn out in Surrey in honour of 215 Indigenous children, June 4, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IndigenousIndigenous reconcilliationresidential schools

 

People gathered at the Peace Arch monument Saturday (June 5, 2021) for an international vigil, after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

People gathered at the Peace Arch monument Saturday (June 5, 2021) for an international vigil, after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
Microsoft blames ‘human error’ for blocking tank man on Tiananmen Square anniversary
Next story
B.C. anti-gang unit seizes 9 kg of ‘potentially deadly’ fentanyl

Just Posted

With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons back on the field

Scrimmage between White Rock teams took place Sunday

An employee working at Pacific Bolt, a manufacturing plant in Gloucester Industrial Park. (File photo)
‘Optimism will prevail’: Surrey Board of Trade reviews labour survey

‘Vaccinations continue to be the pathway to recovery’

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A group drums under the Peace Arch monument during an international vigil at Peace Arch Park Saturday (June 5, 2021), after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Cross-border gathering at Surrey’s Peace Arch Park honours 215 Indigenous children

International mourning ceremony hosted by Lummi, Southern First Nations

Lots at the South Surrey Recreation Centre are reserved for people arriving to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop to their lowest since before the second wave

There were 460 cases in Surrey May 23 to 29, according to the latest data from the BCCDC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck helped Team Canada to comeback win. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Michael Dyck helped coach Team Canada to comeback

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read