Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 25

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 25, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: September 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: September 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MALONEY, Shane Kenneth Age: 45 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Weapon Offences Warrant in effect: September 16, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MALONEY, Shane Kenneth Age: 45 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Weapon Offences Warrant in effect: September 16, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: PELLY, Robert Age: 62 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Elbow- Spider Web, Left Forearm- Skull, Right Hand- Dragon Wanted: Robbery and Break and Enter Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: PELLY, Robert Age: 62 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Elbow- Spider Web, Left Forearm- Skull, Right Hand- Dragon Wanted: Robbery and Break and Enter Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of September 11

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fees in licensed child care in B.C. to drop by up to $550 a month by Dec. 1, says NDP
Next story
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)
Suspect still at large in Surrey shooting, with victim in hospital

Coun. Allison Patton takes a shot at the net during the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Play On! Canada’s street hockey festival takes over the streets of Cloverdale’s Town Centre

(Submitted photo by Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating a 15-year-old female

Gerry Spielmacher, outgoing Cloverdale Rodeo Exhibition Association president, addresses rodeo members at the association’s AGM Sept. 20. Kathy Sheppard, left, was voted in as the association’s new—and first female—president. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo elects first female president