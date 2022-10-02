Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 2

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 2, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: RUSK, Allan Age: 40 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: WARE, Stephanie Age: 30 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BOB, Corbin Age: 38 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: September 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of September 25

