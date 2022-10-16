CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 16

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 16, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: PERRIN, Jamie Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: PERRIN, Jamie Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: October 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of October 9

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia
Next story
Megan Knight elected mayor of City of White Rock

Just Posted

Jen McCutcheon was re-elected as director of the Metro Vancouver Regional District/Electoral Area A Oct. 15. (Credit: jenmccutcheon.wordpress.com)
Incumbent Jen McCutcheon wins Metro Vancouver electoral area with easy majority

(File photo)
Student Vote differs greatly for Surrey, White Rock election results

Surrey school district building (File photo)
Surrey First Education sweeps Surrey school trustee race again

Megan Knight celebrates on Oct. 15, 2022 after winning the mayor’s seat in the City of White Rock. Knight, a former councillor, unseated incumbent Darryl Walker. (Alex Browne photo)
Megan Knight elected mayor of City of White Rock