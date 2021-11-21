FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 21, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14, 2021

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

 

KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 4 in. Weight: 115 lbs. Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 4 in. Weight: 115 lbs. Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 161 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left upper arm – hip hop devotion and right forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Sept. 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 161 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left upper arm – hip hop devotion and right forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Sept. 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti says sidewalks in Cloverdale have become major tripping hazards. Now he’s thankful repair work is finally being done. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Sidewalks under repair in Cloverdale

Athletics at Salish Secondary School have been temporarily suspended. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some athletics temporarily suspended at Salish Secondary School

A gas pump with a sign noting no fuel available is pictured at a gas station in Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, November 17, 2021. British Columbia’s public safety minister says he’s relying on the good judgement of residents to ensure the province doesn’t run out of gasoline supplies in the next week-and-a-half. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Step up the humanity’: Surrey Board of Trade CEO says there’s enough for everyone despite supply chain ‘crisis’

Dozens of tractors rode down 104 Avenue in Whalley Saturday afternoon (March 13, 2021) as part of one of the ‘Basmodi Wave’ events happening across the Lower Mainland for the next several weeks to continue to draw attention to the farmers protests in India. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
As India’s prime minister agrees to repeal farm laws, protests continue on Surrey-Delta border