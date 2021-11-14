Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – “C life” and Right Upper Arm – Flowers & Skull. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: November 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WHATLEY, Jesse Age: 29 Height: 6” ft Weight: 146lbs Hair: Brown/Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

crimePolice

