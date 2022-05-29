Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 29

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 29, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

1200Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

1200Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOUNGBO-GODY, Terry Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: February 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOUNGBO-GODY, Terry Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: February 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JARVIS, Jonathan Age: 39 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 217lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break Enter and Commit (x11), Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Operate Motor Vehicle Flight, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Break Enter with Intent, and Robbery – All Others. Warrant in effect: May 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JARVIS, Jonathan Age: 39 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 217lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break Enter and Commit (x11), Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Operate Motor Vehicle Flight, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Break Enter with Intent, and Robbery – All Others. Warrant in effect: May 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
Indigenous filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins

Just Posted

Stacey Northey makes a turn during barrel racing at Langley Riders arena in 2020. According to rodeocanada.com, an entity called Valley West Stampede Society, led by former Cloverdale Rodeo board executive Rich Kitos, is set to bring a rodeo to Langley in September. (Ron McCarthy/Special to Black Press Media)
Local rodeo set for Labour Day weekend

Outside Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on nearly $18M in road contracts related to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

Quilts by the Marvelous Makers group to support Ukraine, and displaced Ukrainians, as displayed at White Rock Library during May. Contributed photo
SIGHTLINES: Quilts and concerts among attractions coming to Semiahmoo Peninsula

Signage promoting inclusivity in housing was removed from property at 151 Street and 20 Avenue last year after Surrey council rejected the Harmony Apartments proposal. (Doug Tennant twitter photo)
South Surrey project rejection revisited in Business Excellence Awards speech