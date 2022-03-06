Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 6

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 6, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROSE, Shawn Age: 34 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist or Willfully Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ROSE, Shawn Age: 34 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist or Willfully Obstruct Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SE, Michael Age: 41 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: March 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SE, Michael Age: 41 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: March 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: TECOMBA, Lenny Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Eye – handgun, FTP (multiple face tattoos). Wanted: Possess Weapon/Dangerous purpose. Warrant in effect: February 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: TECOMBA, Lenny Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Eye – handgun, FTP (multiple face tattoos). Wanted: Possess Weapon/Dangerous purpose. Warrant in effect: February 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 27, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
B.C. anti-COVID mandate rally sees renewed support as thousands gather at legislature
Next story
White Rock’s Emerson Park playground upgrade underway

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

A single-vehicle crash in the 13600-block of Colebrook Road Saturday (March 5) led to a road closure. A vehicle had rolled into a water-filled ditch. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Serious single-vehicle crash closes Colebrook Road in Surrey: RCMP

A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian national flag in front of the Georgian Parliament during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
Protest against war in Ukraine planned for Surrey as part of Global Day of Action

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program