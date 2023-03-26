Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 26

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 19, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SUTHERLAND, Ashley Age: 34 Height: 5 ft. 1 in. Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Flight from police officer Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

ALVAREZ, Julio Age: 39 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right arm – full sleeve, abdomen- “Criminal,” left forearm- “Honour” Wanted: Robbery, use of imitation firearm while committing robbery, and unlawfully in dwelling house Warrant in effect: March 15, 2023 Parole jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.

STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 155 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a weapon Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

