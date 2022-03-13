Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon/Dangerous Purpose, Carry a Concealed Weapon x2 and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. Warrant in effect: March 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon/Dangerous Purpose, Carry a Concealed Weapon x2 and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. Warrant in effect: March 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 6, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
Girl Guides sell cookies in public again after two years of doing business differently
Next story
B.C. Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire

Just Posted

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing

Semiahmoo Thunderbird guard Torian Lee leaps towards the basket with a pair of Burnaby South players in tow, during Saturday night’s 4A senior boys championship game at the Langley Events Centre. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre photo)
‘Tough finish’ for Elgin Park, Semiahmoo at B.C. boys basketball championships

Sumi Mototsune, right, with her sisters Teruko, left; Kanako, centre; and Haruye, front. Sumi, who was sent to an internment camp with her family, was one of Joan Parolin’s penpals. The two met at school in Surrey. (Submitted photo: UBC Library)
Online exhibit launches featuring wartime letters between Surrey student, Japanese Canadian friends

Elgin Park’s Cyus Harrison scored 29 points Friday, to lead his team to the senior boys 3A finals at BC School Sports High School Championships, which hit the court Saturday, 6 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/LEC photo)
Elgin Park, Semiahmoo to play in pair of B.C. basketball finals