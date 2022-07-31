Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 31

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 31, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SEE, Michael Age: 42 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: July 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SEE, Michael Age: 42 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: July 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 32 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm- Hip Hop devotion, Right Forearm - half sleeve- Microphone Wanted: Escaped Lawful Custody, domestic violence, Property Related Offences Warrant in effect: July 26, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 32 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm- Hip Hop devotion, Right Forearm - half sleeve- Microphone Wanted: Escaped Lawful Custody, domestic violence, Property Related Offences Warrant in effect: July 26, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 17, 2022

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Previous story
One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say
Next story
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada’s National War Memorial

Just Posted

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

This map (Map-1) shows where boundaries for the “Clayton Corridor” have been established in two general areas north of Fraser Highway, one encompassing the area from about 180th Street down to 186th Street, and another from both Hillcrest Village and Clayton Crossing shopping centres down to Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey)
City approves initial phase of Clayton Corridor Plan

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say