CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 8, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 20 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 124lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: November 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MATTATAL, Richard Andrew Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Hand- “LOVE”, Right Forearm – “JAPANESE WRITING”, “SKULL” and ‘SKULL @ DAGGER & SNAKE”, Chest- “MATTATALL”, Left Forearm- “PITBULL”, Neck “Tribal Art” Warrant in effect: December 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: WANNAMAKER, Paul-Michael Age: 51 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Red Hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault, Breach of Recognizance, Uttering Threats, Theft Under $5000 and Mischief Warrant in effect: January 5th, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

