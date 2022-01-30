Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 30

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 30, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CARR, Donald Age: 37 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: January 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: WILLIAMS, Emile Age: 34 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Wrist – Warriors, Right Forearm – Indian chief peace pipe, North Side, Bones, Skull and Woman. Wanted: Manslaughter Warrant in effect: January 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JOHNSTON, Scott Age: 41 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown/Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: January 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

