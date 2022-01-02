Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 2

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 2, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FELIX, Ashley Age: 32 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LACROIX, Richard Age: 27 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – “A$AP” and “LACROIX” and Right Forearm – skull and flames. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STRONGQUILL, Lawrence Age: 27 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Forearm – “LMS” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: December 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

crimestoppers logo

