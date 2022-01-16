Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 16

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 16, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DISATELL, Royal Age: 21 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 122lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DISATELL, Royal Age: 21 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 122lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DUMAS, Daniel Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 182lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – MOB, Left Forearm – DEE and Neck – Skull. Wanted: Manslaughter – All Others, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Arson – Damage to Property, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Peace Officer – CBH, and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. Warrant in effect: January 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: DUMAS, Daniel Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 182lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – MOB, Left Forearm – DEE and Neck – Skull. Wanted: Manslaughter – All Others, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Arson – Damage to Property, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Peace Officer – CBH, and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. Warrant in effect: January 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: GEORGE, Jeremy Maxine Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder – Skulls, Right Forearm – “Hell” and Chest – “Hellrazor.” Wanted: Break and Enter and Commit, Sexual Assault and Fail to Comply. Warrant in effect: January 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: GEORGE, Jeremy Maxine Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder – Skulls, Right Forearm – “Hell” and Chest – “Hellrazor.” Wanted: Break and Enter and Commit, Sexual Assault and Fail to Comply. Warrant in effect: January 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 9, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
Investigation into missing Indigenous woman leads to homicide charge against B.C. man

Just Posted

A driver pulls up to the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey in September 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey surpasses weekly COVID case count record again

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 16

Peace Arch Hospital. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward to close for 3 months ‘or longer’: source