Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 19

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 19, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PETERS, Henry Age: 29 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Resisting or Obstructing Peace Officer Warrant in effect: February 14, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: JATTANA, Ramandeep Age: 29 Height: 5’9” Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: February 14, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 38 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm- C life, Right Upper Arm- Flowers and Skull Wanted: Robbery, Assault, Drugs and Property Crime Warrant in effect: February 11, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of February 12

