CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 19

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: THOMAS, Branden Age: 32 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MURRAY, Bret Age: 52 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 190lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or Under Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – hip hop devotion and Right Forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

