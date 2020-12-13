CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 13
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
PETE, Peter
Age: 35
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 148 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Order.
Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 13, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
BLAIS, Dillon Matthew
Age: 24
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 185 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Left Hand – “SAMMI”, Right Wrist – “INNER-509”
Wanted: Aggravated Assault.
Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver
STEPHAN, Shaun
Age: 41
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 150 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Failure to Comply w/ Probation Order.
Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)