CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 11

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 11, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CARDINAL, Christopher Age: 47 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft Under $5000 Warrant in effect: December 6, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ACERA, LAETITIA Angelique Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoo: Abdomen Left Side- Infinity Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Break and Enter, Fraud over $5000 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance Warrant in effect: December 2, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

