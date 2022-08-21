SAVIDANT, Donovan Vincent Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 261 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Unlawfully at large including kidnapping and weapon-related offences Warrant in effect: June 20 Parole jurisdiction: Surrey

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 21, 2022.

